Panthers' Rock Hill training facility construction 'paused'

"Our partners have been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment," Tepper Sports said in a statement Monday.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Construction on the new Carolinas Panthers training facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina is being "paused," WCNC Charlotte has independently confirmed.

"[While we] invested more than $170 million into the development in Rock Hill, our partners have been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure," Tepper Sports & Entertainment said in a written statement released to the Charlotte Business Journal.

In their statement, the Tepper spokesperson said they hope to find an "economically acceptable solution for all parties to continue this project in Rock Hill."

A source familiar with the situation told WCNC Charlotte the city of Rock Hill "did not fulfill their initial payment" by March 2021 and Tepper Sports has been "unable to gain the funding" related to infrastructure such as roads, power, sewage and water.

The source said the construction crews on the site will be paid what they are due plus one additional week.

The city of Rock Hill maintains they have met their financial obligations to the project.

"We've met all of our obligations required under our agreement," Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys told WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieva. "I'm not aware of anything that we feel like we didn't do right or didn't perform."

A York County spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the county is "aware of the announcement by the Carolina Panthers" but the county is "not responsible for funding the infrastructure at the site."

The Panthers' move to South Carolina was made official in June 2020, when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill giving the team roughly $115 million in tax breaks to relocate across the state line.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to McMaster's office for comment.

In July 2020, construction began on the proposed site.

In December of that year, Rock Hill officials approved final documents for the Carolina Panthers' new practice facility, which is expected to also include the relocation of the team's headquarters across the state line.

The facility grounds are located just south of Cherry Road near Interstate 77 and will include a practice facility, offices, restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and outdoor entertainment. The site will become home to Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

The Carolina Panthers will continue to play their games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

According to the Panthers, the indoor practice field will host athletic events, concerts and other corporate events. The indoor training space will also include amenities for the players including a weight room, locker room and hydrotherapy room.