Mack Sessions: One on one with Gamecock All-American, NFL Draft Prospect Jaylan Foster

News19's Chandler Mack sits down with the 2021 SEC interceptions leader to discuss the NFL Draft, Shane Beamer and a variety of other topics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday and several stars from the Midlands are expected to hear their name called.

One of those players is Gamecock All-American Jaylan Foster.

A former walk-on and standout at Byrnes High School, Foster jumped onto the scene last season. He finished the year as the SEC leader in interceptions with five and led the Gamecocks with 97 tackles.

The 'super' Senior was arguably the best player on a Carolina Defense that guided the team to a seven win season and a victory in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

In this edition of "Mack Sessions," Foster discusses his 2021 success, his relationship with Shane Beamer, and his excitement for the 2022 NFL Draft.