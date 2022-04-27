Mack Sessions: One on One with SC State star, NFL Draft prospect Decobie Durant

News19's Chandler Mack sits down with the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year to discuss the Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NFL Draft is Thursday and one South Carolina State Bulldog star is expecting to hear his name called during the biggest weekend of the NFL offseason.

Defensive Back and NFL Draft prospect Decobie Durant was a big part of South Carolina State's success in 2021.

The Lamar, SC native led the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) in passes defended (14) and was second in interceptions (3), earning 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Honors.

He finished out the season leading the Bulldogs to a 31-10 win against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, earning Defensive MVP honors.