Blythewood's Phillips is headed to the Windy City

Phillips has quickly found out things move fast in the NBA as he is part of a trade involving the Celtics, Wizards and the Chicago Bulls

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood native Julian Phillips was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night. That pick was in the possession of the Boston Celtics who traded that pick to Washington who then sent that pick to Chicago who chose Phillips.

Phillips was a 5-star prospect at Blythewood High School before playing his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri.