Blythewood's Phillips is headed to the Windy City

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood native Julian Phillips was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night. That pick was in the possession of the Boston Celtics who traded that pick to Washington who then sent that pick to Chicago who chose Phillips.
Phillips was a 5-star prospect at Blythewood High School before playing his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri.
In his one season at Tennessee, Phillips saw action in 32 games, making 25 starts. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting .411 from the field in 24.1 minutes per game. Phillips scored in double figures 13 times and grabbed 10 or more rebounds three times while helping the Volunteers advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.