Santa Clara, CA (WLTX) - Count President Donald Trump among those who are impressed by Clemson's big win over Alabama in the national championship game.

The president tweeted Tuesday morning his thoughts to the Tigers, hours after the team beat up on the Tide, 44-16, to earn their second title in three years.

"Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team," Trump wrote. "A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H."

The President, of course, is referring to the team's 2017 trip to the White House after their last title. During that appearance, the team gave Trump a Clemson jersey.

The Tigers completed a perfect 15-0 season with the win over Alabama, the first 15 win season of the championship era. It's the school's third title overall, with the previous ones coming in 2017 and 1981.