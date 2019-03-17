COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Duke Blue Devils lead the list of teams that will competing in the first two rounds of the NCAA Men's Tournament in Columbia, the first time March Madness has been held in South Carolina's capital city in nearly 50 years.

And while Duke is the number one overall seed, Columbia will get another number one seed in the tourney: Virginia.

The seedings and pairings were announced Sunday night during the Selection Show broadcast on CBS/WLTX. North Carolina and Gonzaga are the other two teams will be one seeds alongside Duke and Virginia.

Duke will play the number 16 seed, which will be determined in a First Four play-in game between NC Central and North Dakota State. Virginia will take on 16 seed Gardner Webb.

In the other games, 8-seed VCU will take on 9-seed Central Florida, while 8-seed Ole Miss will take on 9-seed Oklahoma.

The games in Columbia, which are the first and second round contests, will be held on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24. All games will be held at the Colonial Life Arena off Lincoln Street.

This is the first time since 1970 that Columbia has hosted any round of the NCAA men's tournament. (There have been first and second round games held in the women's tournament, but that event has different rules that allow top seeds to host early round gmaes Back then, the tournament was much different: only 16 teams were invited. The field wouldn't expand to 64 teams until the mid-1980s, and the additional four teams weren't added until a few years ago.

With such a long layoff, the city of Columbia is rolling out the red carpet for college basketball. The city will have the Segra Fan Fest beginning on Thursday, that will have food, entertainment, and games.

The tournament will also be a homecoming of sorts for Zion Williamson, will played high school ball in Spartanburg, SC.