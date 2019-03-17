SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (AP) - The Wofford Terriers have made the men's NCAA Tournament as a number seven seed.

Pairings and seedings for the men's field were announced Sunday night.

The Terriers will play 10-seed Seton Hall on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.

There had been some speculation the team might get to stay in state and go to the Columbia regional, but when the tournament put two number one seeds in Columbia, that made it harder to put a seven seed there.

Wofford defeated UNC Greensboro 70-58 Monday night to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terriers have won 20 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament and last Monday claimed their highest AP Poll ranking in school history at No. 20. With a tough inside-out game and strong backcourt play, the Terriers will be a popular pick in the NCAA Tournament.

