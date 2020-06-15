COLUMBIA, S.C. — The shortened 2020 MLB Draft concluded on Thursday, and a few undrafted Gamecocks have already inked free-agent deals in the big leagues.

On Sunday, redshirt senior Graham Lawson signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs. The South Carolina native made six appearances for the Gamecocks in the shortened 2020 season, earning a 1.50 ERA, striking out eight batters in six innings pitched.

Redshirt junior TJ Shook also found a home in the MLB. The Dutch Fork alum signed a free-agent deal on Sunday with the Milwaukee Brewers. Shook made six appearances for USC this season, earning a 2.08 ERA, striking out 16 batters in just over eight innings pitched.

Both Shook and Lawson join Carmen Mlodzinski, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates at pick #31 in the MLB Draft.