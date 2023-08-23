"Sandstorm" creator Darude will be in Columbia for the Kentucky game

The Finland native will perform a pre-game concert in Gamecock Village and serve as the celebrity starter for the Kentucky game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "Sandstorm" is now a staple at all Gamecock sporting events and its creator is coming to Columbia.

Finland native Darude who is a DJ and record producer is the composer of the instrumental which was first used by Gamecock athletics in an upset of #4 Ole Miss at Williams-Brice Stadium back in 2009 on a Thursday night.

USC head coach Shane Beamer remembers that night well as he was a Gamecock assistant at the time when Carolina defeated Houston Nutt and the Rebels 16-10. Beamer announced on Tuesday Darude will be in town on November 18 for the Kentucky game. Darude will perform a pre-game concert and also serve as the celebrity starter.

“The Kentucky weekend seems years away at this point but we have something our fans will be excited about and have been asking for," Beamer said Tuesday.