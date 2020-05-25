COLUMBIA, S.C. — Well the awards keep coming in for Gamecock athletes, and this time, men's tennis got the nod.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced on Monday that Paul Jubb won the 2020 National Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. The honor goes to the student-athlete who exhibits outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements in ways that embody the legacy of tennis icon and humanitarian, Arthur Ashe Jr.

Jubb won the 2019 Men's Tennis Singles National Championship. The England native was on his way to a great senior year when COVID-19 cut the season short. Jubb was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2018 and 2019. The senior also helped out in the Columbia community, volunteering at the local Children's Hospital.

Jubb had won the award twice for the Carolina region. He is now the first and only Carolina Gamecock to receive the national award.