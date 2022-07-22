x
USC Gamecocks

Here's where the Gamecocks are picked to finish in the SEC this fall

The SEC preseason media poll puts the Gamecocks just ahead of Missouri and Vanderbilt in the Eastern Division.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is a lot of buzz and hype in some circles surrounding the Gamecocks who some analysts say could be making some big moves in the conference.

But the attendees at SEC Media Days are not quite as bullish on South Carolina.

The SEC preseason media poll says Carolina will finish fifth in the Eastern Division. 

Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the East champions, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. Following South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt round out the Eastern Division picks.

Alabama is the media's choice to win the Western Division followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to be crowned the SEC Champion in December, according to the media that attended the SEC Media Days. The Crimson Tide was named on 158 of the 181 ballots overall.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

School Points

Georgia (172)  1254

Kentucky (4) 932

Tennessee (1) 929

Florida 712

South Carolina (3)  662

Missouri 383

Vanderbilt (1) 196


WESTERN DIVISION

School Points

Alabama (177) 1262

Texas A&M (3)  968

Arkansas (1)  844

Ole Miss  675

LSU 591

Mississippi State 390

Auburn 338


SEC CHAMPION

School  Points

Alabama 158

Georgia 18

South Carolina  3

Vanderbilt 1

Texas A&M 1




