LEXINGTON, S.C. — Thursday night in Lexington County Greta Langhenry became the first female to umpire at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. She was part of the officiating team for the Lexington County Blowfish and Macon Bacon game.

This the first year of umpiring in the Coastal Plain League for the Daytona Beach, Florida native and she is the first woman to accomplish this feat. But she's keeping her achievement in perspective.

"I know it's a big deal. There aren't a lot of women who umpire but me I'm just trying to be the best umpire I can be," Greta said. "There are real trailblazers and heroes like Jackie Robinson but for me I'm just trying to get better everyday."

Greta came out of the Harry Wendelstedt school for umpires this past Spring and was in the advanced placement course at the Minor League Baseball training academy. Since then she's been working in the CPL for last few weeks. She recently worked games in Florence and North Carolina.

Great was inspired by other current female minor league refs like Emma Charlesworth-Sealer and Jean Powell. She knows that she is paving the way for other women in the CPL and hopes more woman and young girls can follow in her footsteps.

"There is room for women in baseball-on the field as players, umpires, grounds crew, in the front office. Major League Baseball is doing a lot and Minor League Baseball too, to make sure those opportunities are there and if you love baseball go for it."

