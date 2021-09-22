Panthers beat Texans, marking first time the Panthers have started a season 3-0 since 2015

HOUSTON — The Carolina Panthers beat the Houston Texans Thursday night in Texas, remaining undefeated so far in the season. FINAL SCORE: 24-9
For the first time since 2015, the Carolina Panthers are starting the season 3-0. The last time the Panthers did that, they went on to finish the season 15-1, and even went to the Super Bowl.
Heading into the second half, the Panthers had a narrow lead of 7-6 against the Texans. The Panthers went into the second half without running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent on the sideline soon after that. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game later in the second quarter.
McCaffrey missed 13 games last year due to various injuries.
Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
Thursday, the Panthers met Mills: a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve.
Through two previous games, the Panthers have racked up an NFL-best 10 sacks, and also lead the league in rushing yards (46.5) and passing yards (143.5) per game allowed. In addition, Carolina had allowed the lowest points (10.5) and third-down conversion rate (25%) per game through the first two weeks.
