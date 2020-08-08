South Atlantic Conference pushes fall sports to the spring

The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council voted to postpone the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until the spring of 2021. Besides football, other fall sports affected are men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball.

The group also voted to temporarily suspend all athletically-related activities, including practices, weight training, and voluntary workouts for

all sports until September 1. The SAC leadership will continue to seek clarification from the NCAA on these directives;

however, this temporary pause in athletically-related activities is necessary due to the ambiguity of the Board of

Governors' directives regarding testing requirements for practice activities and the coverage of medical expenses for

COVID-19 related issues for student-athletes. Activities may be resumed earlier than September 1 if clarification is

received from the NCAA on institution's ability to engage student-athletes in team-related activities as long as federal,

state, and local guidelines are followed.