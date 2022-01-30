Saturday College hoops: Highlights from South Carolina State and Francis Marion University

The Bulldogs had a doubleheader against Norfolk State and Francis Marion had a double header against Erskine College.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was a busy Saturday afternoon of hoops in South Carolina.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs Men's basketball team fell to Norfolk State 87-69. Jemel Davis led the way with 19 points for the Dogs. As for the Women, they fell to the Lady Spartans 60-40. Nicole Gwynn had ten points for the Lady Bulldogs.

In Florence, the Francis Marion Patriots had a clean sweep against Erskine College. In the Women's game, Spring Valley Grad Lauryn Taylor had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.