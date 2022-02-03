'I made a great decision:" New Gamecocks quarterback hopes for great success in Columbia

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler feels South Carolina gives him a great chance to reset and reload after an up and down tenure at Oklahoma.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler walked into the South Carolina interview room Wednesday looking like someone who is no stranger to the spotlight.

The former five-star quarterback spent three seasons in the Oklahoma program before setting the Twitterverse on fire back in December when he announced on social media that he was transferring to South Carolina. At his first trip to the podium in Gamecock colors, Rattler said he feels "totally refreshed" as he gears up for spring practice coming up in the next couple of weeks.

"God's given me the talent to do my thing on the field and help the team that I'm on as much as I can and I'm happy to land on my feet in Columbia, South Carolina and I can't wait to get this ball rolling," he said.

In 2020, Rattler was named a Freshman All-American by CBS Sports. He was the starter for the Sooners going into the season but lost the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams.

But 2020 offers him a chance at a second act as he will play under former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, who helped recruit him there and then lured him to the Gamecocks program when Rattler decided to transfer out of Oklahoma.

"I'm very comfortable here, knowing Coach Beamer,' Rattler said. "Getting to know all these guys my first month here, it's just I made a great decision. I'm happy I'm in this position."

Last season started with sky high expectations, as some in the media projected him as a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

"I feel like the pressure's taken off a little bit," he said "My main focus right now is starting up with my team here in about a week and a half after spring break."

Rattler said he's just ready to get back to leading a team, having learned some life seasons already at the college level.

"I had a great team at Oklahoma for my three years there," he said. "I learned a lot about my leadership skills. I feel like I improved in that area since I was a freshman. I learned I could fight against a lot of adversity that's thrown my way."