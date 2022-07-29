Spencer Rattler lands on Walter Camp Award watch list

South Carolina quarterback is on the watch lists of several national awards with the latest coming from the Walter Camp Foundation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named one of 52 candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Rattle spent three seasons in the Oklahoma program where he played in 23 games and was 15-2 record as a starter. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Rattler passed for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed 81 times for 160 yards and six touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season in Norman which saw him named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year and a semi-finalist of the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback award.