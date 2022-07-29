Spencer Rattler lands on Walter Camp Award watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named one of 52 candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Rattle spent three seasons in the Oklahoma program where he played in 23 games and was 15-2 record as a starter. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Rattler passed for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed 81 times for 160 yards and six touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season in Norman which saw him named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year and a semi-finalist of the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback award.
The 2022 watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show later this year.