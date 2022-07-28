Spencer Rattler meets with fans, talks about the 2022 season and GG Jackson

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler spent his Wednesday evening at a "Meet Spencer Rattler" event at Jim Hudson Chevrolet in Northeast Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is not only "Talking Season" but "Picture and Autograph Season".

With South Carolina set to kick off preseason practice next Friday, the last few months are what former Gamecock head coach Steve Spurrier referred to as "Talking Season", that period after spring practice where coaches spend time on the road speaking at various booster club events before hitting the road for preseason media gatherings in July.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler took part in both seasons Wednesday night at his "Meet Spencer Rattler" event at Jim Hudson Chevrolet in Northeast Columbia.

Rattler signed autographs for and posed for pictures with Gamecock fans who made their way to the dealership. This kind of event is a perfect time for fans to get a picture or autograph with Rattler or other players because once preseason practice begins, their calendar shrinks and there isn't as much time for autograph sessions.

Rattler previewed the 2022 season and reacted to Carolina placing fifth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll. He also talked about his relationship with RIdge View product GG Jackson who like Rattler, generated national headlines with his recent commitment to the Gamecocks. Jackson reclassified for the Class of 2022 and is already signed to play for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.