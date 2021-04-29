Tebow works out for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Former NFL quarterback who was in the New York Mets' minor league system for several years is looking to make a return to the NFL as a tight end.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Could Tim Tebow return to the NFL?

The 33-year-old who won a Heisman Trophy and a pair of national championships at Florida recently worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, that according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said there has been at least some discussion of him signing with the team which is led by his college coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow spent three years in the NFL after being a first round selection by the Denver Broncos. He spent two seasons in Denver and one with the New York Jets. He would spent part of the offseason in camps at New England and Philadelphia before calling it a career.

But he would not be idle long as he would begin training for a career in minor league baseball. He spent four seasons in the New York Mets organization from 2016 to 2020 His very first official minor league game was at Segra Park as a member of the Columbia Fireflies and Tebow would set the home crowd into a frenzy as he homered in his first at-bat.