COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two South Carolina Gamecocks went back to back in the 2020 WNBA Draft Friday night.

Forward Kiki Herbert-Harrigan went 6th overall to the Minnesota Lynx, while guard Tyasha Harris went 7th overall by the Dallas Wings.

The two helped lead the Gamecocks to an SEC regular season and postseason title this past year, and a number one overall ranking at the end of the season. They finished 32-1 overall and 16-0 in the SEC, and were 13-1 versus ranked teams.

This past season Harris earned First Team All-SEC honors for the first time, won the Dawn Staley Award presented by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia and appeared on several All-America teams. The 5-10 point guard was also a finalist for all the major national player of the year awards.

Herbert-Harrigan made also made the all-SEC squad as a second team selection and was the SEC Tournament MVP.

Both of them scored more than 1,000 career points at Carolina.

Coach Dawn Staley quickly congratulated her players on Twitter, saying "Back to back baby! Gamecocks doing it big!

The WNBA Draft was held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.