White Team defeats the Orange Team 15-7

Clemson's annual Spring Game gave Clemson fans a look at highly-touted quarterback Cade Klubnik.

CLEMSON, S.C. — In a game dominated by both defenses, a nine-point fourth quarter gave the White team a 15-7 victory over the Orange team in Clemson’s 2022 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. White team head coach Kyle Richardson (and honorary head coach Austin Bryant) earned the victory by defeating the Orange squad under the guidance of Mike Reed (and honorary head coach Christian Wilkins).

Clemson’s veteran defensive line starred in the first half, as the two teams combined for nine sacks in the first half alone. Defensive end K.J. Henry led the White team with 3.5 sacks among his six tackles in the first two quarters, while defensive end counterpart Myles Murphy posted three sacks for the Orange squad in the first half.

The White team began its opening possession on the Orange 11-yard line and opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal from placekicker Jonathan Weitz for the only score of the opening frame. Running back Phil Mafah scored the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter, plunging ahead for a six-yard scoring run to give the Orange team a 7-3 lead that it would carry into halftime. Mafah finished the first half with 61 all-purpose yards, including 24 yards on eight carries and 37 yards on four receptions.

Weitz cut the Orange advantage to 7-6 with a 36-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Later in the frame, an interception by midyear enrollee Sherrod Covil Jr. — the game’s first takeaway — gave the White team the ball at the Orange 10-yard line. Three plays later, fellow midyear enrollee Cade Klubnik hit wide receiver Hamp Greene for a seven-yard touchdown pass to give the White team a 12-7 lead.

Weitz tacked on his third field goal of the game — a 40-yarder — with 1:21 remaining. The Orange team drove into White territory, but an incompletion on a final pass into the end zone brought the final score to 15-7.

Tight end Jake Briningstool recorded an impressive performance for the White squad. The sophomore recorded a game-high seven receptions for 58 receiving yards.