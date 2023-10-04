Aliyah Boston to start in WNBA All-Star Game; first rookie in nearly a decade

Another Gamecock Alum, A'ja Wilson, will also captain one of the teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston is still a rookie in the WNBA, but she's already making big moves on the court and a bit of history.

The Associated Press reports Boston has been chosen to be a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game - the first rookie to start in one in almost a decade. Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Fewer than 10 rookies have started the game in league history.

Boston won't be the only familiar face on the team, either. A'ja Wilson, one of the top picks among fans, will be the captain of one of the two teams.

Another well-known name in the league, Brittney Griner, will start after fans, media, and players voted for her. This will be her ninth All-Star game.