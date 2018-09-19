Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead following a collision on Interstate 26 in Lexington County.

The accident took place around 5:20 a.m. at the 106 mile marker, which is near the St. Andrews Road exit. According to state troopers, a Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-26, and struck a Toyota truck head on.

Austin William Dugar, 19, was identified as the driver of the Chrysler, who died at the scene. The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

When attempting to correct his direction, Dugar stopped in the lanes of travel, perpendicular to the road — that's when the crash occurred.

Highway Patrol says the roadway was blocked for almost two hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: #I-26 WB shut down to traffic at this time at mile marker 104 due to 2-vehicle collision. Avoid that stretch of the interstate at this time. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 19, 2018

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or how long the area will be closed.

If you're headed to work this morning, consider an alternate route.

