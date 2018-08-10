Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has been working for weeks on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. But now their attention is being shifted to the potential impact of Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico.

Current projections show the storm making an impact here in South Carolina.

DOWNLOAD the WLTX App to Stay Up-to-Date on the Storm

"Right now we're still at Operating Condition 4 as a result of Hurricane Florence." says Director Kim Stenson of SCEMD.

He says OPCON4 will continue as Hurricane Matthew approaches, and by that time, they are expecting it to be a tropical storm.

"We can expect wind issues and also flooding issues possibly," says Stenson. "At least we could have a lot of rainfall and in the Eastern part of the state we're looking at potentially four to six inches. Which seems to be manageable, but certainly people along low lying areas and typical places that flood are going to be impacted as a part of that."

SCEMD is expected to hold a conference call with all of the county officials on Tuesday, to see what they will need before and after the storm.

However, things can change if the storm takes a different route.

As for the Florence aftermath, they are continuing to work with FEMA to see what areas will need additional support.

The goal now is to rest up and prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Michael.

"For quite a few people, their first day off was Labor Day was this weekend," says Stenson. "So, everybody was happy to see that. This is what we do for the state of South Carolina and we'll continue to do it for a long as we need to."

The SCEMD encourages people to download their SC Emergency Manager app to help them create an emergency plan in the event of a natural disaster.

© 2018 WLTX