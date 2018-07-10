Columbia, SC — Tropical Storm Michael formed Sunday. It is the thirteenth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Michael is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Michael: latest on strength, position

Currently, Michael has winds of 70 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving north at 7 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth in Cuba and the coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche.

A storm surge watch has been issued from Navarre, Florida to Anna Maria Island, Florida, including Tampa Bay.

A hurricane watch has been issued from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River, Florida.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island, Florida, including Tampa Bay. A tropical storm watch has also been issued from the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast should watch Michael closely. The risk of dangerous storm surge, rainfall and high winds continues to increase for the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Michael track: What will it do to South Carolina?

For South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm by Thursday. If the storm takes this path, or a similar path, we can expect gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for severe weather.

The Weather Prediction Center is expecting 2.5 to 3 inches of rain to fall across the state over the next seven days. This will not be good for areas saturated from Hurricane Florence.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Michael. Changes in the track, timing and strength could mean significant changes in our forecast. This will be a storm we will have to continue to monitor through the end of the workweek.

Latest forecast track

Latest Spaghetti Models

What Should I Do Now?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force or evacuations is not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

