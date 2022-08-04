Colorado State forecast another active hurricane season

This would be the seventh straight above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Researchers are predicting another active hurricane season in the Atlantic. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the third-most active Atlantic hurricane season on record, producing 21 named storms. It looks like the 2022 season may be active as well.

The lack of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, and warmer-than-normal Atlantic water temperatures, are again expected to heavily contribute to the tropical outlook.

Colorado State University forecasters are expecting the seventh above-average season in row. Their forecast includes 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

This outlook is separate from the forthcoming outlook produced by NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami. Last year, the tropical division of the National Weather Service issued its outlook in May.

Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for above-average season: 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes & 4 major hurricanes. Reasons for above-average forecast include predicted lack of #ElNino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantichttps://t.co/uauRVHEjql pic.twitter.com/7dzsFjQBN9 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 7, 2022

They also expect above-average chances for a major hurricane to make landfall along the continental US coastline and in the Caribbean.

Using historical data, the researchers give South Carolina a 76% chance of a named storm affecting the state, a 44% chance of a hurricane making an impact and a 13% chance of a major hurricane impacting the state.

Last year, only Tropical Storm Danny made landfall in the palmetto state. It hit just north of Hilton Head and produced some minor flooding and power outages.

According to CSU, as is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.