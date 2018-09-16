Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday, but the slow-moving system will continue to produce significant rainfall across the Southeast as it moves inland.
Sunday, September 16
3:00 p.m. - The first person to die in the Midlands from Florence has been identified as Jeffery B. Youngren, 42, of Elgin.
2:45 p.m. - Hundreds of power vehicles were seen filling up the parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall.
1:29 p.m. - A pickup truck crash in Kershaw County killed the driver, SCDPS reports. This is the fifth Florence-related death in South Carolina.
Most schools in South Carolina closed by Florence will reopen on Monday.
1:05 p.m. - All tornado warnings have expired.
12:30 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that included Myrtle Beach after a confirmed waterspout was located offshore at 12:17 p.m.
11:27 a.m. - A person died and two others were taken to Conway Medical Center after a pickup truck lost control on a flooded road in Georgetown County. SCDPS said this brings the total number of Florence-related deaths in the state to four.
11:23 a.m. - Lee County School District said it will be closed Monday, Sept. 17, and all extracurricular activities are canceled.
9:14 a.m. Sumter School District announced that its schools and offices will reopen Monday, Sept. 17.
9:03 a.m. - The SC National Guard filled and delivered sandbags to multiple counties in the state to help protect communities before flooding.
8:31 a.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for the northern portions of Kershaw County until 2:15 p.m. The NWS in Columbia said two to four inches of rain may fall in the warned area, and that heavy rain will likely lead to flash flooding.
8:15 a.m. - SCEMD is ready to help! The agency tweeted a photo of its Sunday morning shift change as staff prepare to support local agencies amid the continuing flooding from Florence.
8:02 a.m. - The SCDOT has released a photo of the flooding on I-95 that's shut down a stretch of the road. I-95 is closed in both directions from Exit 181 (SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34) due to flooding.
7:40 a.m. - Some parts of South Carolina just can't catch a break. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Pee Dee until 5 p.m. Sunday. To be clear, this DOES NOT include the Midlands.
6:12 a.m. - I-95 has been closed in both directions near mile marker 187 due to flooding.
A detour is being installed between Exit 198 (SC 34) and Exit 181 (SC 38).
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution and obey the speed limits.
5 a.m. Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Slow moving Florence will continue to produce significant rainfall amounts across the Southeast as the system moves inland. At 5 a.m. Sunday, Florence was about 20 miles southwest of Columbia. It has top sustained winds of 25 mph and is moving west at 8 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said this is the last advisory it will issue on Tropical Depression Florence. Future advisories will be issued by the NWS's Weather Prediction Center.