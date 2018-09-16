Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday, but the slow-moving system will continue to produce significant rainfall across the Southeast as it moves inland.

Sunday, September 16

3:00 p.m. - The first person to die in the Midlands from Florence has been identified as Jeffery B. Youngren, 42, of Elgin.

2:45 p.m. - Hundreds of power vehicles were seen filling up the parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall.

Hundreds of power vehicles at Columbiana Mall Sept. 16, 2018. (Photo: Adam Brown/WLTX)

Adam Brown WLTX

1:29 p.m. - A pickup truck crash in Kershaw County killed the driver, SCDPS reports. This is the fifth Florence-related death in South Carolina.

*UPDATE – FIFTH SC WEATHER RELATED FATALITY * SCDPS is reporting a fatal collision in Kershaw County on September 16, at 7am. A pick-up truck was traveling west on I-20 near the 106mm when it traveled off the roadway, striking an overpass support beam. The driver died on scene. — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 16, 2018

1:22 p.m. - Most schools in South Carolina closed by Florence will reopen on Monday. Here is what we know: LIST: South Carolina school districts reopening Monday

1:05 p.m. - All tornado warnings have expired.

12:30 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that included Myrtle Beach after a confirmed waterspout was located offshore at 12:17 p.m.

11:27 a.m. - A person died and two others were taken to Conway Medical Center after a pickup truck lost control on a flooded road in Georgetown County. SCDPS said this brings the total number of Florence-related deaths in the state to four.

*UPDATE-SC WEATHER RELATED FATALITIES* SCDPS is reporting a fatal collision in Georgetown County on Sept. 16, at approx. 2:30 am. A pick-up truck traveling south on Plantersville Rd. drove into standing water on the roadway. The vehicle lost control, overturning into a ditch. — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 16, 2018

11:23 a.m. - Lee County School District said it will be closed Monday, Sept. 17, and all extracurricular activities are canceled.

9:14 a.m. Sumter School District announced that its schools and offices will reopen Monday, Sept. 17.

The Governor has lifted the order for school closures due to Hurricane Florence, and all Sumter School District schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 17. Our team has assessed all of our school buildings, and we are ready to welcome back our students and staff. — Sumter School Dist. (@SumterSCSchools) September 16, 2018

9:03 a.m. - The SC National Guard filled and delivered sandbags to multiple counties in the state to help protect communities before flooding.

The @SCNationalGuard filled and delivered sandbags to multiple counties in the state, to help protect infrastructures in advance of flooding after #TropicalStormFlorence’s impacts of rain. https://t.co/M6S1LWmPzb pic.twitter.com/hi1MO8yuIq — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) September 16, 2018

8:31 a.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for the northern portions of Kershaw County until 2:15 p.m. The NWS in Columbia said two to four inches of rain may fall in the warned area, and that heavy rain will likely lead to flash flooding.

Flash Flood Warning including Lancaster SC, Cheraw SC, Pageland SC until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MNL30ygEBc — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 16, 2018

8:15 a.m. - SCEMD is ready to help! The agency tweeted a photo of its Sunday morning shift change as staff prepare to support local agencies amid the continuing flooding from Florence.

Sunday morning shift change at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. #TeamSC ready to support local agencies as flooding is expected to continue due to #Florence #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/aUIAOAe3VV — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 16, 2018

8:02 a.m. - The SCDOT has released a photo of the flooding on I-95 that's shut down a stretch of the road. I-95 is closed in both directions from Exit 181 (SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34) due to flooding.

Photo showing I-95



I-95 is closed from Exit 181

(SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34) due to flooding.



The continued impacts of Hurricane Florence have caused flooding throughout Dillon county.



There is not a passable detour at this time.



Motorists should avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/j77fitlLMF — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 16, 2018

7:40 a.m. - Some parts of South Carolina just can't catch a break. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Pee Dee until 5 p.m. Sunday. To be clear, this DOES NOT include the Midlands.

This part of South Carolina and North Carolina can't catch a break. This tornado watch is in effect until 5 PM this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QHGxWbVqzc — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) September 16, 2018

6:12 a.m. - I-95 has been closed in both directions near mile marker 187 due to flooding.

A detour is being installed between Exit 198 (SC 34) and Exit 181 (SC 38).

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution and obey the speed limits.

Dillon County: I-95 has been closed due to flooding at 190 southbound and 181 northbound. Use exits 190SB and 181NB and follow the detour back to I-95. pic.twitter.com/LazuGn90M5 — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 16, 2018

5 a.m. Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Slow moving Florence will continue to produce significant rainfall amounts across the Southeast as the system moves inland. At 5 a.m. Sunday, Florence was about 20 miles southwest of Columbia. It has top sustained winds of 25 mph and is moving west at 8 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said this is the last advisory it will issue on Tropical Depression Florence. Future advisories will be issued by the NWS's Weather Prediction Center.

