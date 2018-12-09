Forecasters are tracking two hurricanes and a tropical storm in the Atlantic Basin.

As Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast, there are several projections that track its current path.

Florence Latest Forecast Track

Florence remains a major hurricane. It continues to move westward toward the East Coast.

Spaghetti Model

In the spaghetti model, each strand represents a different computer model's estimation of where the storm will go.

Whereas the spaghetti plots were in good agreement a couple of days ago, they start to differ after the hurricane makes landfall. Nearly all models are tracking across South Carolina, however.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border as a Category 3 storm by the end of the week.

Watches and Warnings

These are the current watches and warnings for the South Carolina coast.

Satellite and Radar

Current satellite image of the Hurricane Florence

Columbia Radar

Hilton Head Radar

Charleston Radar

Myrtle Beach Radar

Land Hazards

Normally dry areas near the coast will be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, according to the National Hurricane Center. Because the storm is expected to move very slowly inland once it hits the East Coast, some areas will see heavy, if not historic flooding.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

