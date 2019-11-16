After a few days of rain, the pattern continues for the start of the weekend. Showers continue to move across the Midlands and will remain through Saturday evening. Any rainfall will remain light to moderate with overcast conditions throughout the day.

Along with the rain, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. It will also be quite breezy as an area of low pressure intensifies just off of the South Carolina coast. Winds across the Midlands will be between 10 and 20 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph.

A lake wind advisory is in effect for the entire area through Sunday morning at 7 am due to the windy conditions.

WLTX

Sunday is the weekend pick and the better day if you have any outdoor activities. It will start off chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s but temperatures will warm into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. There will be noticeably more sunshine as well on Sunday as the area of low pressure off the coast pushes away from the area.

Looking ahead to the work week, the weather will remain quiet with some clouds and sun throughout most of the week. Temperatures will increase into the mid and upper 60s by the middle of the week. This will be much closer to average than we have been.