Some rain, not as warm today

The weekend will be unseasonably warm with just a small chance for showers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers will be possible through this evening. Temperatures will not be as warm as Thursday, but things will be warming up over the weekend.

Highs reached the middle to upper 70s Thursday. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Today will not be as warm. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures lower for the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s in Columbia, cooler towards the north and warmer in the south.

Showers will be possible, but the rain is expected to be generally very light. Any rain will taper off late tonight through early Saturday morning.

Sunshine will return Saturday. Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to start the weekend.

It may be even warmer Sunday. Highs are expected to top out in the lower to middle 80s. The record for February 28th 84° set in 2011.

There will only be a small chance for rain Sunday. Shower chances will increase Monday.

Rain is likely for the start of the new month. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday should be dry, but cooler. More rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday highs may climb into the upper 60s.

Pollen Forecast:

Tree pollen will be in the medium-low range today, but will increase over the weekend.