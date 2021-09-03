Statewide tornado drill in South Carolina Wednesday morning

The drill will happen at 9 a.m. across South Carolina. We are on your side and show you where to go if a tornado threatens.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill in South Carolina on Wednesday, March 10th at approximately 9:00 a.m. using EAS and NOAA weather radios. Schools will also be involved.

The goal is to test communication and safety systems in case of an emergency. The drill will include state and local emergency management, public schools, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and other participants.

If you're watching a TV station or listening on the radio, you'll get a tornado warning complete with the alert tones. But again, this will only be a test. A tornado warning means there is an immediate threat for a tornado in the warned area. In the event of a real tornado warning, do not get curious, get safe.

You can receive severe weather alerts on your phone through the Emergency Activation System and by downloading our app.

How to prepare for a tornado?

Tornadoes are most common in South Carolina from March through May although they can occur anytime of the year. In January 2020, an EF-2 tornado destroyed North Central High School in Kershaw county. The best way to prepare for a tornado is to know your safe place now. This will save you time if severe weather strikes.

Where is safe during a tornado?

The most important rule to keep in mind is to have as many sturdy walls between you and the outside as possible. Seek shelter as soon as a tornado warning is issued. Do not wait for the weather to get bad because tornadoes are difficult to see. Tornadoes pass through before rain even arrives.

In a single family home or apartment, that safe place will be on the lowest level of the home in a small room with no windows or doors that lead to outside.

The National Weather Service recommends residents living in manufactured homes identify a nearby sturdy structure to seek shelter in whenever a tornado warning is issued.

If outdoors or in a car during a tornado warning, head indoors immediately. If that's not an option, the National Weather Service recommends finding a low lying ditch to seek shelter in as an absolute last resort in this specific scenario.

What are other things to keep in mind?

Overpasses are not safe during a tornado. This is an old myth that still lingers in some people's minds. Overpasses provide no protection and winds can actually accelerate underneath an overpass which makes them just as dangerous as being out in the open.

Do not open your windows or doors during a tornado. This is another myth. Taking this action will not protect any structure, and it could make the damage worse and will take away valuable time that could be used to find a safe space to shelter. Tornadoes are damaging because of their violent rotating winds.