Sunny, breezy weather today

It will be windy Saturday with sunny, cooler conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cooler, drier air will continue to filter into the area as a cold front moves away from the Southeast. It will be breezy today and windy Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend. Sunday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes Thursday.

It was a seasonably cool start to the day. Lows were in the middle 40s under mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for this afternoon. Highs will be near normal, topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be breezy today. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Saturday will be windy and sunny as another cold front moves through the area. It should be a dry frontal passage though. Highs will be a little below normal, topping out in the middle 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 20-25 mph with stronger gusts.

Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the middle to upper 30s. There should be enough wind to prevent a frost or freeze. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning a frost will be possible. The winds will start to decrease under clear skies and temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s. Monday afternoon temperatures will be near normal, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Things will really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday we may return to the lower 80s. A front will approach the area Thursday. This will bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms.