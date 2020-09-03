In South Carolina, Severe Weather Preparedness Week falls during the second week of March. Thunderstorms, snow, ice, flooding, and hurricanes can all be damaging leaving aftermath that leaves people without power, water, or anywhere to go. Dangerous weather can happen any time of the year, but a kit with supplies lowers the risk of problems or discomfort in the aftermath.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division recommends storing a family emergency kit in a portable container like a plastic bin or suitcase in the event that evacuations are ordered during bad weather. Here are a few items to consider.

For Eating

Water 2 gallons of water per person, per day for 3 days This translates to at least 6 gallons of water per person. 1 gallon each day for drinking 1 gallon of water for food prep and sanitation

Non-perishable food Look for food that has a long shelf life, is high in calories and nutrients, and takes very little space. Peanut butter and mixed nuts are an example of nutrient dense food. Consider adding fruit drinks that are high in sugar if they have a long shelf life. Canned food can last years, but make sure there's a can opener inside your kit Consider adding comfort food, tea, and coffee if it has a long shelf life. Check your kit every few months and take out food that is close to its expiration date.



For Safety

Flashlights with batteries We recommend removing the batteries from flashlights and storing them in their original packaging

Cell phone back up battery An extra battery pack that is compatible with a cell phone will make it possible to recharge a cell phone during a power outage. Cell phone signal may not be available in a disaster.

First Aid Kit Bandages and disinfectant wipes are important to add to a severe weather kit. Consider all medications needed and make sure to fill prescriptions frequently when severe weather is possible.

A whistle To signal for help if needed



For Sanitation

Hand wipes and storage bins Use hand wipes to keep hands clean if tap water becomes unusable. Fill storage bins with fresh tap water and store in a bathtub or shower. This water can be used to flush the toilet if water is cut off.

Toilet Paper

Garbage Bags For storing unsanitary debris



For Documentation

Have photocopies of all important documents in a waterproof container