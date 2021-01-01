Tornado watch issued for parts of the Midlands

The watch includes Aiken and Saluda counties until 8 PM.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tornadoes have developed in the east-central region of Georgia this afternoon. These storms are moving northeast towards the Midlands. A tornado watch is now in effect for parts of the area.

The watch includes Aiken and Saluda counties. The tornado watch is in effect until 8 PM this evening.

Severe weather is possible across the area this evening and tonight as a warm front in the southern Midlands slowly lifts northward.

Showers are likely this evening and tonight, some storms will be possible too, especially in the watch area.

The rest of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado warning cannot be ruled out even in the areas not currently in the watch.

Heavy rainfall will be possible through the overnight hours. The rain chances will continue to stick around Saturday. Heavy rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday.

The Midlands is under a flash flood watch from Saturday at 6 PM through Sunday at 6 AM. Heavy rainfall will impact the area late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Many areas are already saturated from the recent rainfall. More showers could cause some flooding problems. Additional rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2” with locally higher amounts. Streams and creeks may rise and that could cause some flash flooding.

The rain chances will decrease during the afternoon hours of Sunday. The first workweek of 2021 should be mainly dry.