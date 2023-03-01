Warm South Carolina weather, but rain returns tonight

Showers will become widespread overnight through early Wednesday. Some heavy downpours will be possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area. Warm air will surge northward, and the moisture will increase. Today will be very warm, but rain will return to the area tonight. Showers are likely Wednesday. Some storms are possible. Cooler, dry weather returns to the Midlands Thursday.

The fog has dissipated. It will be partly cloudy and warm today. Highs are expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. The clouds will increase this evening and there will be a chance for rain tonight.

Showers will become widespread overnight through early Wednesday. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is higher than our average high temperature this time of the year.

Showers are likely Wednesday. Some storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level.

Widespread severe weather is not forecast, but some severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. There is a small threat for tornado development.

Showers and storms will move out of the area during the late afternoon or evening hours of Wednesday. Cooler, drier air will spill back into the Midlands. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.