×
WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:50PM
85
Columbia, SC

Columbia Weather Summary: 85 degrees
Menu
WLTX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Coronavirus
  • At the Border
© 2020 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.

june 2020 south carolina primary

WLTX has races results for the 2020 South Carolina Primary held on June 9, 2020. Among the key races are the one involving U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who’s facing four Republican challengers for his party’s nomination. Several people are also seeking their party nomination for the South Carolina US House Districts. There are also multiple races for the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate. In local elections, there are contest in Richland County, Clarendon County, Kershaw County, Lee County, Lexington County, Newberry County, Orangeburg County, Saluda County, and Sumter County.

Location/Group:

Filter results:
* indicates an incumbent

Politics

Featured Videos
Richland county has issues at polling places
ELECTIONS
Richland county has issues at polling places
ELECTIONS
Problems with early voting in Hopkins Park
ELECTIONS
Voting problems for some in Richland county
ELECTIONS
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., speech, Kingstree, SC, May 1966, on the importance of voting
POLITICS
South Carolina votes in primary on Tuesday
ELECTIONS
Lawmaker wants Ben Tillman statue removed
PROTESTS
Local Midlands primary elections and precautions
ELECTIONS
What you need to know about voting in the primary during the coronavirus pandemic
POLITICS
Democrats want South Carolina treasurer to resign over comments
POLITICS
The Insiders June 4, 2020
POLITICS
Sen. Clyburn gives advice to protesters
PROTESTS
© 2020 WLTX-TV. All Rights Reserved.