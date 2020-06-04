june 2020 south carolina primary

WLTX has races results for the 2020 South Carolina Primary held on June 9, 2020. Among the key races are the one involving U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who’s facing four Republican challengers for his party’s nomination. Several people are also seeking their party nomination for the South Carolina US House Districts. There are also multiple races for the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate. In local elections, there are contest in Richland County, Clarendon County, Kershaw County, Lee County, Lexington County, Newberry County, Orangeburg County, Saluda County, and Sumter County.