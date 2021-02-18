Mike Epps brings comedy tour to Columbia in April

During this time, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com . Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.

Also, patrons attending any event at Colonial Life Arena must now agree to acknowledge "an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present and particularly in large public gatherings such as this event. By attending the event and using this admission to a University of South Carolina athletics event, you and any guests voluntarily accept and assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious and/or communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses. You and any guests waive, release, and discharge the University of South Carolina, its Athletics Department, its Board of Trustees, Colonial Life Arena and any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, regardless of fault, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury as well as agree to all other terms and rules set forth at ColonialLifeArena.com/terms including an agreement to follow all safety protocols."