Mike Epps brings comedy tour to Columbia in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colonial Life Arena announced Mike Epps' In Real Life Comedy tour will be hitting the stage at the Columbia venue on April 16, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster.com 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Although the line-up is subject to change, the show is scheduled to include Epps, along with special guest host Sommore, and entertainers Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly and Kountry Wayne.
Ticket prices range from $59.00 - $125.00 (not including Ticketmaster fees) and are not available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena on the first day of the general public on sale.
During this time, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.
Colonial Life Arena will be implementing certain COVID-19 restrictions that include:
- requiring face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking
- pod seating and floor markers installed to support physical distancing
- digital ticket entry (mobile only) for upper and lower seating levels
- contactless concessions featuring cashless payment, limited and pre-packaged selections
- hand sanitation stations throughout the facility
- modified entry and exit points and 50% capacity in restrooms
Also, patrons attending any event at Colonial Life Arena must now agree to acknowledge "an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present and particularly in large public gatherings such as this event. By attending the event and using this admission to a University of South Carolina athletics event, you and any guests voluntarily accept and assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious and/or communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses. You and any guests waive, release, and discharge the University of South Carolina, its Athletics Department, its Board of Trustees, Colonial Life Arena and any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, regardless of fault, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury as well as agree to all other terms and rules set forth at ColonialLifeArena.com/terms including an agreement to follow all safety protocols."