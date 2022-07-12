Stuff A Bus: Back to School Edition returns

Donations will be accepted through August 6 at WLTX and at participating Walmart locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Salvation Army of the Midlands, WLTX and Walmart are again partnering for Stuff A Bus: Back to School Edition, the annual drive for school supplies.

The Salvation Army has compiled a list of much needed supplies -- from back packs to pencils, notebooks to Kleenex -- for children in grades 1 through 5 (see the list below).

Coinciding with South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend, on August 6, school buses will be parked at the following Walmart locations from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for school supply collection:

5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

7520 Garners Ferry, Columbia

10060 Two Notch Rd., Northeast Columbia

5420 Forest Drive, Downtown Columbia

360 Harbison Blvd., Irmo

If you want to donate ahead of August 6, donation bins will be set up at various locations through July 27. Just look for the donation barrels during normal business hours at:

32 Dental, LLC, 121 Wildewood Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29223

Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency, 3020 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

HDR Engineering, 1201 Main Street, Suite 800, Columbia, SC 29201

Coldwell Banker Realty Midtown, 1711 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Coldwell Banker Realty, 566 Spears Creek Rd., Elgin, SC 29045

Coldwell Banker Realty Chapin, 539 Columbia Avenue, Chapin, SC 29035

Coldwell Banker Realty Irmo, 7464 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063

Coldwell Banker Realty Lexington, 607A Columbia Avenue, Lexington, SC 29072

Coldwell Banker Realty, 452A Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203

SmartPhone Medic, 1801 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Strauss & Hoffman Dentistry, 200 Gills Creek Parkway, Columbia, SC 29209

The Shandon Group, 2320 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Fort Jackson U.S. Army Training Center, ALPHA COMPANY, 120TH AG Battalion

Prisma Health, Governance Council, 10 West, 5 Medical Park Road, Columbia, SC 29203

The Blake at Woodcreek Farms, 385 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin, SC 29045

Atlantic Forklift Services, 1009B Ferguson Street, Columbia, SC 29201

WLTX-TV, 6027 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Donations from these sites will be collected and sorted for distribution on August 14.