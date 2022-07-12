Stuff A Bus: Back to School Edition returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Salvation Army of the Midlands, WLTX and Walmart are again partnering for Stuff A Bus: Back to School Edition, the annual drive for school supplies.
The Salvation Army has compiled a list of much needed supplies -- from back packs to pencils, notebooks to Kleenex -- for children in grades 1 through 5 (see the list below).
Coinciding with South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend, on August 6, school buses will be parked at the following Walmart locations from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for school supply collection:
- 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
- 7520 Garners Ferry, Columbia
- 10060 Two Notch Rd., Northeast Columbia
- 5420 Forest Drive, Downtown Columbia
- 360 Harbison Blvd., Irmo
If you want to donate ahead of August 6, donation bins will be set up at various locations through July 27. Just look for the donation barrels during normal business hours at:
- 32 Dental, LLC, 121 Wildewood Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29223
- Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency, 3020 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
- HDR Engineering, 1201 Main Street, Suite 800, Columbia, SC 29201
- Coldwell Banker Realty Midtown, 1711 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- Coldwell Banker Realty, 566 Spears Creek Rd., Elgin, SC 29045
- Coldwell Banker Realty Chapin, 539 Columbia Avenue, Chapin, SC 29035
- Coldwell Banker Realty Irmo, 7464 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063
- Coldwell Banker Realty Lexington, 607A Columbia Avenue, Lexington, SC 29072
- Coldwell Banker Realty, 452A Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203
- Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203
- SmartPhone Medic, 1801 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- Strauss & Hoffman Dentistry, 200 Gills Creek Parkway, Columbia, SC 29209
- The Shandon Group, 2320 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
- Fort Jackson U.S. Army Training Center, ALPHA COMPANY, 120TH AG Battalion
- Prisma Health, Governance Council, 10 West, 5 Medical Park Road, Columbia, SC 29203
- The Blake at Woodcreek Farms, 385 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin, SC 29045
- Atlantic Forklift Services, 1009B Ferguson Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- WLTX-TV, 6027 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209
Donations from these sites will be collected and sorted for distribution on August 14.
If you are in need of school supplies for your child, The Salvation Army has a form that it asks parents and guardians to complete and return no later than 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022. There is limited space for the Stuff A Bus program and applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.