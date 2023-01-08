Cheering in the new year: See your Midlands schools cheerleading team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2023-24 school year is here and students and teachers are getting ready to kick-off another year in the classroom.
News19 wanted to cheer on students across the Midlands as they return so we reached out to local school districts to help spread the excitement of a new year. Each school district representative picked one school to represent their district and offer up a cheer to the new school year.
As school districts return, you can catch the cheer teams on 'News19 This Morning.' If you missed any, you can find them right here. Each new cheerleading team will be added to this story after they appear on air.
Lexington 3: Batesburg-Leesville High School
Fairfield County School District: Fairfield Central High School
Saluda County School District: Saluda High School
Sumter School District: Crestwood High School
Kershaw County School District: North Central High School
Lexington Two: Airport High School
Orangeburg County School District: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Lake Marion High School, Edisto High School, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School
Lexington Four: Swansea High School
Richland Two: Spring Valley High School
Lexington One: Lexington High School
Calhoun County: Calhoun County High School
Lexington-Richland 5: Chapin High School
Richland One: Lower Richland High School