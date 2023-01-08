Cheering in the new year: See your Midlands schools cheerleading team

News19 has captured cheerleading teams from Midlands' schools to kick off the start of the new school year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2023-24 school year is here and students and teachers are getting ready to kick-off another year in the classroom.

News19 wanted to cheer on students across the Midlands as they return so we reached out to local school districts to help spread the excitement of a new year. Each school district representative picked one school to represent their district and offer up a cheer to the new school year.

As school districts return, you can catch the cheer teams on 'News19 This Morning.' If you missed any, you can find them right here. Each new cheerleading team will be added to this story after they appear on air.

Fairfield County School District: Fairfield Central High School

Saluda County School District: Saluda High School

Sumter School District: Crestwood High School

Kershaw County School District: North Central High School

Lexington Two: Airport High School

Lexington Four: Swansea High School

Richland Two: Spring Valley High School

Lexington One: Lexington High School

Calhoun County: Calhoun County High School