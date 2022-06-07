This Chapin pet boutique is 'America's Coolest'

Modern Companion is a small, South Carolina boutique that just won a national pet business award.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Pet parents know that the perfect pet store is hard to find. A small, local pet boutique in Chapin just earned the title of America's Coolest.

Modern Companion started as an online pet accessory brand created by owner Madison St. Gelais. It grew into a brick and mortar location in 2021. Out of more than 80 entries, Modern Companion was chosen as one of 16 businesses to win the PETS+ America's Coolest award in its sixth annual contest.

PETS+ is a national business magazine dedicated to professionals in the pet industry. The America's Coolest contest is judged based on store history, appearance, marketing, online presence, and individuality.

Modern Companion offers handcrafted pet accessories, treats, toys, and more. They also sell apparel for pet parents.

Columbia residents may recognize Modern Companion from their booth at the Soda City Market or pet friendly events, like their "Fall Fido Fest" or "New Year's Eve Pawty." St. Gelais is hoping to continue pushing the limits of her business in the brick and mortar location as well as the online store.

"This achievement and dedication to our business is just the beginning for us," said St. Gelais.

"We're on a mission to provide the best experience, products, and advice possible for the modern pet parent. This award proves we're on the right track."