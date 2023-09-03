Church members continue to gather less than a week after strong winds knocked over tree in front of church

A tree stump still sits in front of a church in Holly Hill, the scene of a huge downed tree during storm winds. On Sunday church members gather to give thanks.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — When a large tree fell in front of the Holly Hill Methodist Church during strong winds, the Rev. John Elmore wasn't sure if Sunday's church service would go on; however, with the community's help, the church is fully functional and giving back to others.

A song of praise and thanksgiving was sung inside Holly Hill United Methodist Church on Sunday. The view is a stark difference from the one on Thursday after Tropical Storm Idalia ripped through the area. Elmore said he was cleaning up some flooding inside the church when his week changed instantly.

"My wife actually heard something. She said, 'What was that?' I said, 'I don't know, come on, let's move some chairs.' When we walked outside, the mayor and city workers were here and the tree was laying across the street," Elmore said. "We got it to where they could use a tractor, and of course, they pushed it and blocked about two-thirds of the front of the church."

A News19 crew was in Holly Hill Thursday to see the tree completely turned over in the street, with church members using chainsaws to break it down.

On Sunday, no tree remained in front of the church, and the road was open to normal traffic. The Rev. Elmore said the trials of the storm were a key part of the message of his sermon.

"Some of the illustrations that we used in the sermon were tied to the tree and tied to the storm because we all had lived it," he said. "And so, we can speak into that reality of the scriptures and how they relate to us."

A small crowd gathered inside for the church on Sunday. According to Elmore, many helped get the church operating that day. He said that, in the coming week, his church will have the opportunity to help others in worse situations through the Methodist church's emergency response team.

"We have 10 to 12 trailers that are fully stocked to do tarping, muck-outs from flooding homes, [and] tree removal equipment," he said. "We've received an invitation to go to Ray City, Georgia."

Elmore said he's seen God work through people locally and nationally during the storm, giving more opportunities to spread the gospel.