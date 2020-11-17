Graeter's announces line of vegan ice cream

The ice cream shop partnered with food technology company Perfect Day to create vegan frozen desserts in six flavors.

INDIANAPOLIS — Graeter's Ice Cream is known for their handcrafted ice cream and chunky chocolate chips, but now they're launching a brand new line that will please a whole new set of customers.

The ice cream shop teamed up with food technology company Perfect Day to create Perfect Indulgence — the shop's first line of vegan frozen desserts. The line will launch with six traditional flavors:

Black Cherry Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

Oregon Strawberry

Mint Chocolate Chip

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip

New flavors, including Madagascar Vanilla Bean, are also expected to launch at a later date.

The line will be available to purchase online Nov. 27 and in stores Dec. 1.

Graeter's uses Perfect Day's animal-free dairy protein to create the desserts. The protein comes from microflora — bacteria and microscopic algae and fungi — instead of cows.

"We are excited to finally be able to serve authentic Graeter’s indulgence to guests who choose to eat vegan or cannot enjoy our regular ice cream due to a lactose intolerance," said Graeter's President and CEO Richard Graeter. "Until now, we couldn’t put our name on a vegan product because it simply did not live up to our standards. But now, with Perfect Day, we can."