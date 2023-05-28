Irmo fireman's impact felt far and wide as community comes together to honor him

James Muller, the 25-year-old who died fighting an apartment fire, is being remembered as a father, a friend, and a hero.

IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Fire District and the community continue to memorialize and honor the legacy of their fallen fireman.

Irmo Assistant Fire Chief Sloane Valentino described the past 48 hours as a nightmare and the worst-case scenario for a fire station. He said James Muller was like no other.

"His impact was profound, he would drag you kicking and screaming into greatness," he said. "He just oozed it and you couldn't help but absorb it when you worked with him."

Irmo Fire Chief Michael Sonefeld said there are many memories that stand out when thinking back on Muller's life, but daily visits were one of the best.

"I know every morning that early he's going to pop his head in my door and say, 'Hey boss, what music did you listen to this weekend? Here's what you gotta hear.' We would exchange music - a 25-year-old and a 60-year-old sharing the same music. Just popping his head in and saying, 'Hey boss.'"

Muller was 25 years old, a husband, a father, and someone with a lot of life to live according to Sonefeld. He recalled hearing about how Muller was raising his son.

"Pick up his kid on a whim, 'Hey it's a great day, I'm going to get my kid.' 'Are you going to work today?' 'No, we're going to go to the park, we're going to go do this.' Just that kind of spontaneous ability to just say, 'Here's what I'm doing.' Just a life force to be dealt with, no doubt," Sonefeld said.

Memorials for Muller continue to grow in Irmo as the community honors him for his service, and ultimately his sacrifice. Valentino said the support has grown nationally too. He counted 12 different training facilities Muller was a part of across the country.

One of those was Passion of the Craft in northern North Carolina, owner Garrett Lewis spoke about the impact Muller had on him and his men.

"Even if you were in a bad mood or stressed out, or whatever the situation was, Muller gets around and everything seems normal and right," Lewis said. "He didn't see pride in being with one place or the other, he just wanted to help and he wanted to spread his love for the job."

He said that was all displayed in a speech that Muller gave earlier this year to a group of firefighters.