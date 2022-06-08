News19 Newsies Summer Book Club returns for Summer 2022

WLTX is partnering with Richland Library all summer long to celebrate our love of reading.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Read at your own pace with WLTX's morning team -- Brandon Taylor, Andrea Mock, Whitney Sullivan and Daniel Bonds -- by joining the News19 Newsies Summer Book Club.

Richland Library recently announced the kick-off to the 2022 Summer Learning Challenge by encouraging children, teens, and adults to read 30 minutes a day during the season. There's no better way you can do that than joining the News19 Newsies Summer Book Club.

The book club launched last year and became so popular, we're bringing it back for the months of June, July, and August.

On Friday, Chantal Wilson with Richland Library stopped by News19 to talk about the summer reading program and to reveal our June book selection, The Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler.

Written in 1993, Parable of the Sower is a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel that provides commentary on climate change and social inequality. It's available in physical and digital formats in the Richland Library collection. The book can also be enjoyed as a graphic novel and audiobook. It can be accessed online through the free Hoopla app.

Wilson also mentioned several upcoming events hosted by the Richland Library. One of those events is happening at Richland Library Southeast on June 22. Play Freely: Beat the Heat will be filled with fun, games and more while finding out oceans of possibilities at the library.

Other events include:

Small Talk with George Clinton at Township Auditorium, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, where the musician and driving force behind Parliament-Funkadelic talks about his music and career.

This Is How We Do It! at Richland Library St. Andrews, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, when you dress in your best "back-in-the-day" outfit for old-school name-that-tune games with prizes (and you can show off your moves with the Electric Slide and more).

Little Sprouts at Richland Library Cooper, 10 a.m. June 14. For the littlest gardeners (up to age 5), dress for a mess with hands-on experience with plants and dirt while enjoying nature stories.