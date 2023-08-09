Virginia Hylton park upgrades moving right along

According to the town of Lexington, everything should be finished by February 2024.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Renovations continue at Virginia Hylton Park in the Town of Lexington.

It's been about a year since they started, according to assistant town administrator Wesley Crosby.

"Light poles are starting to get installed. That's where they're working right now, on the town hall side," Crosby said. "They're going to start work on the South Church Street side of the creek. It's sort of divided up in two pieces."

Crosby said they're transitioning into the second phase of construction now that they've already added the bathrooms, picnic shelters, an amphitheater and are constructing the playground.

After all, there is a lot of new space to work with.

"So six acres is what the original park is, and we're adding a little over eight acres to it," Crosby said.

The Town of Lexington tells News 19 their $8M renovation will be built to last.

Lexington resident Cassie Wing tells News 19 she likes what she sees so far.

"Having Virginia Hylton get like a whole remodel and be accessible, cause it was I think one of the only places that had handicapped accessible playgrounds, as well, and that's something Lexington desperately needs, especially with how big the population's getting," Wing said.

Wing said she wishes she and others could be enjoying the park right now.

"It probably could have been done a little bit sooner, like a few years ago possibly, but it's good that they're actually doing it," Wing said.