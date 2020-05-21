COLUMBIA, S.C. — As coronavirus restrictions loosen, businesses around South Carolina are starting to experience an uptick in customers.

It's a welcomed change for Chris McCoy-Parker, who manages the Oops Company in Five Points, after spending weeks in limited operation due to the coronavirus.

"Business has been good. It's slowly but surely getting better and better and it's starting to kind of get back to our norm," McCoy-Parker said.

Hair salons and barbershops returned Monday bringing additional foot traffic to the area along with local shoppers out ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"I can tell a big difference. We have a lot more foot traffic then we were (getting), so it's getting better," McCoy-Parker said. "It just feels good to be out and to be back in some what of a new normal."

Brandon Bryan styling hair in Five Points barbershop

Kayland Hagwood

Nearby, at Southern Gentleman's Barbering Company, business was booming.

"It ain't slowing down," Barber Brandon Bryan said. "Mostly just from guys coming here that haven't been able to get haircuts over the last eight weeks or so."

A welcomed change after weeks without customers.

"We'll actually be remaining open for Memorial Day this week mainly to keep up with the amount of appointments we've had and are going to have," Bryan said. "It's good for us and we're glad to be able to work seven days a week here."

Gov. Henry McMaster has been doing a phased reopening of the state for the last month.

This week, he added public attractions to the list of businesses allowed to reopen beginning Friday. To learn more about what businesses will return click here.