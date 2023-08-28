Scout Motors names leadership officers, begins first phase of hiring in Blythewood

The electric vehicle company is actively hiring South Carolina-based positions in production, administration, supply chain, and IT

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Scout Motors has been hiring leadership positions for its new all-electric manufacturing facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, and is now actively hiring for other positions even before foundations have been poured.

The plant is expected to be in operation by the end of 2026, with the first retail sales of e-versions of trucks and SUVs coming soon after.

So far, newly hired positions on the leadership team include:

Dr. Jan Spies, Chief Production Officer, effective early 2024. Spies will lead manufacturing of Scout Motors’ all-purpose, all-electric truck and SUV lines and and oversee the launch of the Blythewood manufacturing facility. He currently serves as Head of Planning and Production Technology for Volkswagen AG, a position he has held since 2019, and has previously held multiple other production leadership roles. He holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

Punam Patel, South Carolina Liaison for Scout Motors. Patel previously worked in External Affairs for MUSC Health and served on Gov. Henry McMaster’s AccelerateSC Covid-19 Response Team

Corey Epps, HR Director, joins Scout Motors after more than 23 years at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina

Wendy Bashnan, Director of Security & Fire Protection, led security for Nielsen and spent more than 28 years with the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. Department of State,

In addition to these leadership positions, Scout Motors is actively hiring more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and administration to be based in South Carolina, with hundreds more to come. When the $2 billion facility is at full capacity, Scout Motors expects to employ approximately 4,000 workers.

The original Scout SUVs were made by International Harvester in the 1970s and 1980s. The new electric vehicles to be manufactured in Blythewood are backed by the Volkswagen Group.