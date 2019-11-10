COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Columbia is working to solve a vacant building issue as there are more than 2,000 vacant buildings around the city.

According to a proposed ordinance, The city of Columbia is hoping to establish a vacant building registry. Property owners will have 60 days to register a building after it becomes vacant. This doesn't include residential structures with active rental permits, government owned buildings, or buildings where the owner is away for an extended period of time.

According to the ordinance, if the property owner doesn't come up with a plan for the property, or pay the associated fees ,the city can acquire it by eminent domain.

However, that concerned City Council Candidate Catherine Fleming Bruce.

"We've already had concern around the country about gentrification, about black and brown people having to leave the downtown area because of these kinds of codes and laws," says Bruce.

She is running for the 2nd district seat and doesn't believe this ordinance is necessary.

"Asking that all of the buildings be registered, attunes to the idea that there is something wrong with every vacant building, which I don't agree with."

The proposed fees range from $100 to $1,000, depending on how long the structure has been vacant. Although the initial registration will be free.

"The intent of this ordinance is to get a better handle on vacant buildings," says Councilman Ed McDowell, who is running for re-election in the 2nd District.

McDowell says he wants the fees associated with this ordinance go towards urban development or upkeep.

"I'm for housing and I'm for communities that will continue to become focal points for our city," says McDowell.

City council plans to vote on this ordinance during their upcoming meeting on October 15th.

The proposed ordinance can be found here, beginning on page 18.