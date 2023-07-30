200 years of Shady Grove Independent Church in Winnsboro

The Fairfield County church was started by nine enslaved men in 1823. Now, church members are honoring the legacy and its impact on their community.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Recognition of 200 years of Shady Grove Independent Church had people coming to Winnsboro from all over on Sunday. The church began in 1823, started by nine enslaved men. Now, the church is honoring their legacy.

“We’ve got something special going on at Shady Grove,” Revered Ray T. Pierce sang from the pulpit.

Rev. Pierce led his morning message with passion on the 200th anniversary.

“This is what we call a family reunion because we have people from all other churches, all walks of life,” Pierce explains.

People like Shady Grove member Deloris Bouldware came for the service, with many visiting from other churches – even other states – to mark the occasion.

“It’s beyond words I’m so excited and it’s so emotional when I think about it,” Bouldware shares. “We see so many people that we hadn’t seen in a long time and it is a blessing when we come together and it’s not a sad occasion.”

Reminiscing on old memories, like when Lindsay Hopkins attended school at the church in 1940

“It’s my home,” Hopkins explains. “It’s my home church.”

A home for many that nine enslaved men built at a time when they were not allowed to worship in groups without white people present.

“The darkness of their circumstances, their desire for spiritual freedom burned brightly, was in their hearts,” Deacon Robert Sawyer shared with the church. “The United States was a nation grappling with the profound contradiction of liberty and slavery in the south. Slavery was deeply entrenched and black people bore the brunt of unimaginable suffering and degradation.”

Sawyer, the church’s historian, came from Maryland to share about the church’s origins based on his research.

“The significance of this event not only exemplifies the plight of Black people during that era, but also showcases the spirit and perseverance of these courageous founders,” Sawyer delivered to the congregation. “As we reflect on their journey, we are reminded of the enduring legacy of this church, which has expanded over two centuries and continues to inspire generations to come.”

With the newest generation led by the Rev. Pierce, they stay true to the church’s original mission of keeping the faith through prayer, worship and fellowship.

“We have endured our endurance staying focused in spite of what we’ve gone through and the adjustments,” Pierce says. “We change on the fly but we don’t fly away. We stay with what our goals and our dreams are in spite of what happens to us. We only want to be equal to everybody else.”

It’s a congregation that serves the Winnsboro community, from children to the elderly and beyond.

“I’d like for everyone to know that Shady Grove is the kind of place where you can find success on all levels,” Rev. Pierce said about the church’s outreach efforts.