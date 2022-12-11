A'ja Wilson unveils special surprise in community with special place in her heart

The event was held in a community where generations of her family were raised.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's A’ja Wilson is back in town this weekend for a series of events that are part of a major initiative with her foundation - all to give back to her hometown.

Her busy Saturday saw her at Hyatt Park where she delivered a ceremonial layup to commemorate the unveiling of a refurbished outdoor basketball court in that same community where her family grew up.

“I’m so blessed to be able to partner with Buffalo Wild Wings and Mountain Dew Legend,” she said. “They really brought this to life for me.”

A'ja, of course, now has a WNBA title on her resume along with the national title she won in her junior season at South Carolina.

But basketball is just part of her brand. It's also about giving back through the A’ja Wilson Foundation. So, as she watched girls from the Eau Claire program hold a light Saturday morning scrimmage on the new court, she hopes this will have lasting benefits for an area of Columbia where her family has history.

“This is where my grandparents … grew up and my parents were raised,” she added. “So, it’s always great when you have a full-circle moment.”

She added that it is very rare to see an outdoor court that’s this nice.